Police have arrested a juvenile in one of a string of recent shootings in Longview.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said a minor was arrested in the Sept. 27 shooting on 12th Street that left one person critically injured. Since the shooting on Sept. 27, Longview police have reported four other shootings in which seven people were injured.
“There is always a concern for the public’s safety when events like these occur in our community,” Thornton said. “This is why multiple investigators have worked on these incidents to develop leads and suspects that will hopefully lead to arrests.”
Police will not release the name of the person arrested in the shooting on 12th Street because the suspect is a minor.
Officers responded at about 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 27 to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of 12th Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot. Longview emergency personnel took the victim to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” He was then taken to a Tyler-area hospital, police said.
Police reported two shootings early Oct. 10, one at an Eastman Road nightclub and the other in West Longview.
Three people were injured in the shooting at the night club. One person was injured in the shooting on East Sycamore Lane in West Longview.
Police reported another shooting two days later near Stamper Park. One person was injured in the shooting. Then, on Oct. 14, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Green Street. Two people were injured in the shooting, police said.
Thornton said police were not yet to a point to release any suspect descriptions.
“Our criminal investigation teams are working together on all of these cases,” he said. “Our detectives are looking at all the facts and evidence before determining if these incidents are related or not.”
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.