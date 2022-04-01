The man suspected of killing two men this week in Longview shot and killed himself Friday as police closed in on him at a White Oak apartment complex.
Police and SWAT confirmed Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview, was in the Chase Knoll studio apartments and surrounded him, said Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
“Officers attempted to make contact with Sobey, but was unsuccessful,” Thornton said Friday afternoon. “Sobey eventually stepped out where he took his own life.”
The events ended a tense couple of days after police at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday responded to the 1100 block of Fisher Road in Longview and found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was dead when officers arrived, police said. The other was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police on Thursday identified the victims as Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview. They also identified Sobey as a suspect after releasing a photo of him Wednesday along with another photo of a white truck they said he might be driving.
A capital murder warrant later was issued for Sobey’s arrest.
A preliminary autopsy report released Friday said the victims had multiple gunshot wounds and listed the manner of death as homicide.
The pickup was recovered Thursday off Bacle Road north of Longview as the search continued for Sobey.
On Friday afternoon, news Friday spread quickly that police and SWAT members with guns drawn were at the White Oak apartments possibly in connection to the search for Sobey.
Raquel Gonzales, who said she is Kevin Gonzales' first cousin, was at the scene Friday in White Oak. She said she asked her boss if she could go after hearing about it from her mother and then texting a cousin who already was near the apartments.
She said when she arrived, she saw officers with guns drawn and blocked off streets and heard noises that sounded to her like gunshots.
“Then it got silent for a little bit,” Gonzales said. “It looked like an officer had shut off something on the side of the building, then we heard them over the intercom. We heard a few more shots, and then crime scene tape went up.”
Larry Gonzales Sr., who said he is Kevin Gonzales' father, came to the scene in White Oak with his oldest son after seeing posts on Facebook about it.
Gonzales said he did not hear gunshots or anything but that he might have arrived too late. He had, however, heard that the suspect had shot himself.
“I would believe an eye for an eye, you know,” he said. “He took my boy. He took himself out. It’s a chicken way of doing it, but it is what it is.”
Still, Gonzales said he has questions.
“I would like to know why he shot my son,” he said. “Probably several other people would like to know why he did what he did.”
Thornton said the Texas Rangers would conduct a follow-up investigation. He also thanked several other agencies — the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gregg and Upshur County sheriff's offices, White Oak Police Department and Longview Fire Department — for assisting in the investigation.