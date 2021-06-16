A man arrested in a standoff with officers in Huntsville admitted to killing his girlfriend in Longview, according to police.
Dontrey Walker, 24, of Longview was held Wednesday on $500,000 bond in the Walker County Jail , charged with murder.
Longview officers responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Sydney Street for a welfare check, according to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page.
Officers found Paige Martin, 22, found dead inside a residence.
“It appeared Martin had injuries to her neck,” police said.
During the investigation, Longview police were contacted by the Huntsville Police Department and told Walker was in a standoff with officers in that city.
“During the standoff, Walker indicated to the Huntsville Police Department that he had killed his girlfriend in Longview,” Longview police said. Longview police obtained an arrest warrant for Walker on the murder charge.
“The Huntsville Police Department successfully negotiated his surrender and he was taken into custody for the warrant,” the statement said.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Longview police detectives at (903) 237-1110.
The death is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, was charged in the May 22 shooting death of 21-year-old Brantravious Williams in the 1200 block of North Second Street. He remained jailed Wednesday on bonds totaling more than $600,000, charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and more.
On May 14, a Longview woman was arrested after a man was fatally shot during what police described as an argument that turned physical. Officers responded at 7:48 p.m. the previous day to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Pliler Precise Road in Longview, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Chris Baker, 41, of Longview had been shot. Baker was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, police said. Police later learned that Baker had died.
Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36, remained Wednesday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
In February, a Longview man was found dead after a reported shooting in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road in the parking lot of HomeTown Inn & Suites, police said.
Police also said previously that it was unclear if the victim, identified as 27-year-old Rashad McCray, was targeted in the shooting.
And officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in Longview to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim who had life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel took the man, identified as DeMarcus Else of Longview, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .