An 18-year-old Longview man who documents show admitted to police he shook a 7-week-old baby was arrested and charged with seriously injuring the child.
Camren Lee Cowan was charged with serious bodily injury to a child Sept. 19, according to court documents.
On Sept. 20, Longview police were notified of an infant who was injured. According to the arrest warrant, the child was flown to Dallas Children’s Hospital for treatment before police were notified. Detectives drove to Dallas to interview family members.
“The accused is the live-in boyfriend of the mother to the child,” court documents show.
Cowan told detectives he was watching the baby. He was sleeping when the baby woke up and started crying and screaming.
“(Cowan) then reached over and admitted to shaking the child for a period of 30 seconds,” court documents said. Cowan said he shook the baby “because he was frustrated after being woken up” and he “lost his temper.”
After shaking the baby, the baby “went limp” and Cowan called the child’s mother. When the mother came home, they took the baby to the emergency room, and the child was later flown to Dallas.
The baby received several injuries, including two skull fractures, broken ribs on both sides, brain bleeding and two broken legs, according to the documents.
“While I was at the hospital, the child had multiple seizures,” a detective stated in court documents.
The arrest warrant was signed Sept. 24 by 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy.
The charge is a first-degree felony, which is punishable by five years to life, or 99 years, imprisonment if found guilty.
Cowan was arrested by Longview police at about 10:35 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 5000 block of Lavender Leaf Lane. He was released Tuesday from the Gregg County Jail on $100,000 bond.