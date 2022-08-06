I-20 crash

Traffic is backed up Friday morning in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Estes Parkway after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. 

A 53-year-old Longview man on a motorcycle was killed in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 20 near Estes Parkway.

Roger Dollison died at the scene of the crash in the westbound lanes of I-20 just west of Estes Parkway, according to Longview police.

Police said Dollison was driving behind a dump truck and “was closing the distance quickly.” Witnesses told police it appeared Dollison was trying to go around the dump truck but instead hit it.

Dollison was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Officers responded at about 7:50 a.m. to the crash, which closed the westbound lanes of I-20 in the area as emergency crews worked the scene.

