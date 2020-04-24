Police are investigating after a shooting in Longview left one victim with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said officers responded just before 2 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to a hospital. Police did not say if they had a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.com .