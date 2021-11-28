Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Saturday night injured one person at a Longview sports bar.
Officers responded at about 11:16 p.m. about a shooting at the Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards, 501 Spur 63, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found one person inside with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.
The suspect “fled prior to the officer’s arrival,” police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 (STOP) or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.