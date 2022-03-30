Police are looking for a suspect after two people were killed in a shooting on Fisher Road in Longview.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers arrived at about 4:45 p.m. to the scene in the 1100 block of Fisher Road.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds, police said. Thornton said one victim died at the scene and another person was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police released a photo of the suspect and a vehicle associated with him.
The suspect was described as “a slender white male” wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans. Police said he left the scene of the shooting in a 2018 white Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck with Texas plate LSL 4125 with the “FX4” logo on its side. The truck was last seen headed west on Old Highway 80 toward White Oak.
Anyone who sees the pickup is asked to immediately contact Longview police at 911 or at (903) 237-1170. Residents should not approach the vehicle or suspect, police said.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
This is a developing story and will be updated.