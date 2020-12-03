Longview police are asking the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist.
Officers responded at about 1 a.m. Nov. 22 to the incident in the 1700 block of Tryon Road, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers determined the cyclist was heading north along the side of the road when the vehicle struck the bicycle, police said. The cyclist was thrown off the bike and was later taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.
Based on parts from the vehicle, police are looking for a 2017-2018 gray Ford Fiesta with damage to the passenger side headlight, mirror and front bumper.
Anyone who sees a vehicle that matches the description is asked to write down the license plate number and contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199. To remain anonymous, contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .