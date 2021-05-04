Police are looking for witnesses after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Longview.
Officers responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the wreck on North Eastman Road at Hawkins Parkway, according to police. The crash involved a red pickup and a gold car.
The driver of the car, 63-year-old Mackie McDowell of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who was in the area and saw the crash is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Division at (903) 237-1188.