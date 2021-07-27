A White Oak man was arrested after police say he used a “flashlight/stun gun” to stun two people in Longview and stole guns and a car from the victims.
Larry Gene Farnham, 64, was booked Monday into the Gregg County Jail on charges of burglary of a habitation and evading arrest along with a warrant out of Harrison County. Bond was not yet set on the charges, according to online jail records.
Officers responded at about 9:36 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a robbery at a home in the 5200 block of Tenneryville Road, according to Longview police. Upon officers' arrival, two people told police a man had assaulted one of the victims outside the home by stunning them in the neck and arm. The victim said the suspect had a gun and demanded car keys.
The suspect then struck the second victim on the side of the head and used the “flashlight/stun gun” to also stun the second victim, according to police. The suspect then drove off in one victim’s car with their firearms.
Officers found the vehicle near Marshall Avenue and Silver Falls Road. Police said the vehicle fled into White Oak and turned to head east on Harrison Road. Officers used a spike strip to deflate the vehicle’s front tires.
Police said the suspect, identified as Farnham, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Valentine Street.
More charges could be filed, according to police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110.