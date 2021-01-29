Police believe a man found dead Friday in Harrison County was killed by a friend who was arrested Monday near Hallsville and later confessed to the murder.
A Hallsville police investigator made the discovery, according to a statement from Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher. Harrison County and Longview police investigators collected physical evidence at the scene Friday. The victim’s name was not released.
According to Fletcher, the suspect, whose name also has not been released, was arrested Monday after a reported crash near Interstate 20 and FM 450 in the Hallsville area.
Officers investigating the crash arrested the suspect. Fletcher said the suspect later assaulted a jail employee. The suspect was charged with “several” counts” of drug possession along with weapon violations.
During an interview Wednesday with police, the suspect said he killed his friend in Longview and dumped the body in Harrison County, according to Fletcher. Investigators notified Longview police to assist.
Officials from several agencies Thursday performed a “grid search” with no luck before the Hallsville officer found the body the following day.