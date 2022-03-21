A Longview man was arrested after one man was shot to death and another person was stabbed Saturday night in Longview.
Michael Lee Ralston, 49, was booked Sunday into Gregg County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond was set at $500,000, according to online jail records.
Officers responded at 9:44 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of East Nelson Street about a reported shooting, according to police. Upon arrival, police found 44-year-old Eric Matthew Wynns of Longview dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers found another person who had multiple stab wounds, according to police. The person who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.
“As a result of their investigation, Longview Police Department Detectives obtained a warrant for 49-year-old Michael Lee Ralston charging him with Murder,” police said Monday morning in a statement.
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110.