Police arrested a Tatum man after they say he gave his dog “severe trauma” when punishing the canine for using the bathroom on the floor of the Longview hotel room where he was staying.
David Eugene Fields, 54, of Tatum, was booked Wednesday into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals causing serious bodily injury. Bond for the charge was set at $5,000. Fields was also held on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to America’s Best Value Inn in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway about a disturbance in one of the rooms, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers talked to Fields who said he had punished his dog for going to the bathroom on the floor.
An officer found the dog inside the room and “observed serious injury to the animal,” according to police. During the investigation, a veterinarian told officers the dog had “severe trauma,” and the dog was taken to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.