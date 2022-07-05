Police are investigating a fatal shooting in West Longview.
Officer responded at about 11:48 p.m. Friday for a welfare check in the 100 block of Queens Court, Longview police said Tuesday afternoon.
Upon arrival, officers found Kenny McFarland Jr., 30, “who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a statement from police. McFarland was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
“This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information,” police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org. A tip that leads to arrest could bring a $1,000 reward.
McFarland's death could be the sixth homicide in Longview for the year.
One person was shot and another stabbed March 19 in the 100 block of East Nelson Street. Eric Matthew Wynns, 44, died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Michael Lee Ralston was booked March 20 into Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $600,000.
Two people were shot multiple times Jan. 24 on South 12th Street in Longview, killing one of them. Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to the reported shooting, police said. Two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries.
Dominique Sheffield, 28, of Longview, was jailed in Smith County in the shooting. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $2 million bond on the murder charge.
Officers on Jan. 16 responded to a reported shooting at The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road in Longview, police previously reported. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Cyan Winn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview was jailed in the shooting that investigators believe began as a “domestic dispute” between the two.
Grissom on Monday remained jailed on $250,000 bond.