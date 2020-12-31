Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday following a report of a shooting in Longview.
Officers responded at about 11:13 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Bertha Avenue in Longview, police said Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in a vehicle. Police said the victim was identified as TruShawn Burns of Longview.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .