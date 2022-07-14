A 31-year-old man is in the Rusk County Jail facing a murder charge in the death of a man who police say was shot in Henderson but died in Longview.
Stephen Lynn Andrew has been jailed since he was booked July 1. He faces a $1.5 million bond on the murder charge in the death of Jason Sweeney, according to Henderson police Sgt. Detective Kris Williamson.
Williamson said there was a shooting June 30 in Henderson and that Sweeney left the scene. Henderson officers notified Longview police about a vehicle they believed to be involved in the incident, and Williamson said Longview officers located the vehicle.
Sweeney died in Longview, Williamson said.
The following day, investigators in Henderson executed a search warrant and took Andrew into custody.
He also was booked on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport and evading arrest or detention.
Williamson gave credit for the success of the investigation to Longview police.
“Of course, we would have never known anything had happened without Longview,” he said. “They found the body and found that it took place here.”