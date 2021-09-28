Police are investigating after a shooting Monday night in Longview left a man with injuries described as life-threatening.
Officers responded at about 9:48 p.m. to the 1300 block of 12th Street in Longview to a “shooting that just occurred,” Longview police said.
Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot. Longview emergency personnel took the victim to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries." He was then taken to a Tyler-area hospital where he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.