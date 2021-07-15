A missing Bossier City teen might be in Longview, according to police.
Cole Rodriguez, 17, was last seen July 3, according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Rodriguez has not been heard from since sending his father a text message July 4 that said he was leaving the state.
Longview police on Thursday said the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has received reports that Rodriguez was seen walking in Longview, possibly in the Longview Heights area.
Officials ask anyone with information about Rodriguez to contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170 or Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.