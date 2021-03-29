Longview police are on the scene after a shooting at a Longview apartment complex.
Multiple police vehicles are at Belaire Manor Apartments on Young Street. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said he was unable to say how many people had been injured. He said shortly after 11 a.m. that no one had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Thornton advised people to stay clear of the area.
Longview ISD reported the district’s administration went into lockdown after police responded to a report of an “active shooter” at a nearby apartment complex.
“At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, Longview Police were dispatched in response to a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex adjacent to the LISD Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young Street,” the district posted at 10:53 a.m. on its Facebook page.
The district said the administration building “immediately went into lockdown as police responded to the incident.”
A call from Longview ISD to parents said Hudson PEP Elementary School, Foster Middle School and the district's transportation office were also on lockdown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.