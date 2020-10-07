Police overnight Tuesday arrested one of two people who they say were racing on Loop 281 in Longview at speeds faster than 90 mph.
At about midnight, an officer in the 4600 block of West Loop 281 saw two vehicles driving side by side at 92 mph in a 50 mph zone, police said. The officer was able to stop one of the vehicles, driven by Kobe Lee Davis, 21, of Kilgore.
Davis was arrested at on a charge of racing on the highway and booked shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday into the Gregg County Jail. He was released the same day on $1,000 bond.