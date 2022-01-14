Longview police are investigating after one person was injured Friday morning in a shooting.
Officers responded at about 7:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Deerwood Drive about a shooting, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found one person inside a home with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 (STOP) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.