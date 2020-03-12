Police on Thursday released the names of two teens arrested after a social media prank Wednesday involving what appeared to be a bomb threat at the Kilgore Walmart.
Kilgore Police Department Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage said Gladewater residents Javiane Hooper, 19, and Jammal Hunter, 19, remained early Thursday in the Kilgore municipal jail. He said the name of a third person in custody would not be released because he is a juvenile.
The police department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that officers were investigating a theft about 5:45 p.m. at Walmart in Kilgore.
According to the post, someone told officers about a suspicious backpack in the store. A photo included in the post showed the backpack lying on the floor in an aisle in the store's electronics department.
The post said the backpack was labeled to be a bomb.
The store was evacuated, according to the Facebook post, and after officers conducted interviews, they felt it was safe to open the backpack. Inside, they found several stuffed animals.
Police took the three people into custody and said they would be charged with terroristic threat.