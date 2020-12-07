Kilgore police are looking for a third suspect after they say three people this morning tried to steal an ATM at Regions Bank.
Officers took two suspects into custody after a short pursuit downtown that then went onto Houston Street, Kilgore police said in a 6:46 a.m. Facebook post.
Police were searching for a third suspect near Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center and the walking trails and were using drones in the pursuit. Police asked residents to avoid the trail system.
Police at 6:54 a.m. said officers had found some of the third suspect’s clothing but were still searching. One of the suspects taken into custody is a documented gang member out of Houston, Kilgore police said.