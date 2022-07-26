Police have detained a suspect after a shooting injured one person in West Longview.
Officers were dispatched at 2:55 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Harroun Drive, according to Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton.
One victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, according to Thornton.
“We have a suspect being detained,” he said.
Thornton said it is still an active investigation and that it does not appear anyone else was injured.
“But then again, it’s still an active investigation,” he said.