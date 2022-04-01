The man suspected of killing two men this week in Longview shot and killed himself Friday as police closed in on him in White Oak.
Jared Scott Sobey, 37, stepped out “where he took his own life,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Friday afternoon.
Thornton said law enforcement found Sobey at the Chase Knoll apartments in White Oak, and Longview SWAT surrounded the apartments and confirmed he was inside.
Officers tried to contact Sobey but were unsuccessful, he said.
Speaking from the scene near the White Oak Police Departmet, Thornton said the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers will conduct the follow-up investigation. He also thanked the DPS, Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Upshur County Sheriff's Office, White Oak police and Longview Fire Department for assistance.
Police on Thursday identified Sobey as a suspect in the Wednesday shooting deaths of Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34.
Officers responded at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of Fisher Road in Longview where they found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was dead at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
On Wednesday, police released a photo of a white pickup they said was linked to the investigation and a photo of a man they called a suspect.
The truck was found Thursday off Bacle Road north of Longview. Police on Thursday also identified Sobey as the suspect and said a capital murder warrant has been issued for him.
Kevin Gonzales' father, Larry Gonzales, was at the scene in White Oak Friday with his oldest son. Larry Gonzales said he had heard Sobey shot himself, but he was unsure if the information was hearsay or not.
Raquel Gonzales, who said she is a first cousin to one of the victim Kevin Gonzales, was also at the scene in White Oak Friday. She said she heard about the police presence from her mother after someone else texted her mother.
Raquel Gonzales said she texted her cousin who was near the scene and then asked her boss if she could leave work to go to the search area.
When she got there, Gonzales said she saw officers with guns drawn, heard noises that sounded like shots and saw crime scene tape.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.