Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.