Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Monday during a drug deal in Longview that left two people wounded.
Officers responded at 7:20 p.m. Monday about a report of shooting victims at Hospitality ER on McCann Road, according to a statement from Longview police.
Upon arrival, police found two people being treated for gunshot wounds. The victims gave detectives a first name and description of the suspect in the shooting that happened in the 500 block of Fairlane Drive, police said.
“As a result of the police investigation, it has been determined that this shooting occurred during a narcotics transaction,” police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110.