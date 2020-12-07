Kilgore police on Monday were looking for a third suspect after they say three people tried to steal an ATM at Regions Bank.
Officers took two suspects into custody after a short pursuit downtown that then went onto Houston Street, Kilgore police said in a Facebook post shortly before 7 a.m.
Police were searching for a third suspect near Meadowbrook Golf & Event Center and the walking trails and were using drones in the pursuit. Police asked residents to avoid the trail system. Police later said they believe the suspect fled the area.
According to police, one of the suspects in custody is a documented gang member out of Houston.