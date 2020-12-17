A Tyler man is behind bars in Gregg County after police say he threatened a man and woman in Longview and demanded drugs and money from them at gunpoint.
Brandon Frank Portley, 37, remained jailed Thursday on a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, according to online jail records. His bond was set at $250,000.
Longview police at about 9 a.m. Thursday were called about a robbery, police said. Upon arrival, a man and his wife told officers they were threatened by a man whom they have known for several years. They told police he held them at gunpoint on Brewton Street and demanded drugs and money.
The victims identified Portley as the suspect, police said.
Portley ordered the victims to their vehicle, police said, and they drove to a place on Mobberly Avenue to get money. Once there, the victims got away from Portley and called police.
They gave police a description of Portley’s car, and officers found him and arrested him.