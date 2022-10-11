A person injured early Monday in an assault in Longview has died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.
Police did not release the name of the victim but encouraged anyone with information about the homicide to contact detectives at (903) 237-1110 or to send an anonymous tip to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Officers responded at about 5:16 a.m. Monday to a call about an assault in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane, according to a statement from police.
Upon arrival, officers "discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence," according to the statement. "The victim was transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries."
The fatal assault Monday could be at least the ninth homicide of the year in Longview.
Police on the morning of Aug. 9 responded to a reported shooting at the Preserve Apartments on Avalon Avenue. A teenage victim, later identified as 14-year-old freshman Longview Lobo football player Rashaad Jefferson, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he later died.
Police arrested Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, in the death on charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police on July 21 responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Arthur Street. Upon arrival, officers found Phillip Hudson, 31, with multiple wounds. He died from his injuries, and John Lee Smith, 23, was arrested on a murder charge in the death.
Police on July 3 responded to a welfare check in the 100 block of Queens Court. Upon arrival, officers found Kenny McFarland Jr. “who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a statement from police. McFarland was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Davadius J. Thomas, 25, was booked July 5 into Gregg County Jail on a warrant of capital murder in the death of McFarland.
On March 30, police reported two people with gunshot wounds were found on Fisher Road in Longview. One of the victims died at the scene, police said. The other victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victims were identified as Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview.
The suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Jared Scott Sobey, killed himself as police closed in on him at a White Oak apartment complex.
One person was shot and another stabbed March 19 in the 100 block of East Nelson Street. Eric Matthew Wynns, 44, died from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Michael Lee Ralston was booked March 20 into Gregg County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remained jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $600,000.
Two people were shot multiple times Jan. 24 on South 12th Street in Longview, killing one of them. Officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. to the reported shooting, police said. Two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, later died from his injuries.
Dominique Sheffield, 28, of Longview, was jailed in Smith County in the shooting. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $2 million bond on a murder charge.
Officers on Jan. 16 responded to a reported shooting at The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road in Longview, police previously reported. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Cyan Winn dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Adrian Devon Grissom, 30, of Longview was jailed in the shooting that investigators believe began as a “domestic dispute” between the two.