A woman was killed and two children injured in an overnight crash on West Loop 281 in Longview.
Laytonya Washington was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash, and she later died from her injuries, according to Longview police.
Officers responded to the wreck in the 3500 block of West Loop 281. According to police, an SUV, driven by Washington, was headed northwest on Loop 281 when it went off the road and struck a tree.
Two child passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the wreck should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1188.