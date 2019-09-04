The Aug. 7 fatal shooting of a Longview teen by city police has been posted to the Texas Attorney General’s website as required by law.
The seven-page online report contains little new information, noting that Detravian Allison was not under arrest when “precustodial use of force” was exercised on him in the Longview Square Apartments parking lot, 1600 Pine Tree Road.
The report reveals crimes Allison was suspected of committing the morning police were summoned to a West Loop 281 business, where an employee said a man had made threats before leaving in a car the employee described, along with a license plate number.
That vehicle had been reported as stolen in an Aug. 2 theft, the online report says. Officers spotted the vehicle at the apartment complex, and when they attempted to check the vehicle, a passenger got out and ran away, while Allison, the driver, exited and pointed a pistol at officers, who fired on the teen, the online report says.
It says police rendered medical care on the teen until paramedics arrived.
The charges being contemplated by officers that morning were assault on a public servant, aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation, the report says.
The report also says Allison resisted being arrested or handcuffed, attempted to escape custody and assaulted or attempted to assault an officer or officers.
The report can be seen at texasattorneygeneral.gov . Search “Custodial Death Reports.”