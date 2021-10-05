A Henderson woman was jailed after officials say she tried to hire someone to kill a family member.
Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, was booked Monday into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of criminal solicitation for capital murder, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond was set at $100,000.
The office said its investigators were working undercover and that Thibodeaux provided cash “as compensation for the murder solicitation.”
Thibodeaux remained jailed Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, she faces up to 99 years in prison.