Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Dominque Celeste Atkins, 25, of Longview was held Wednesday on $1,000 bond on a  warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Atkins was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the North jail.

Colton Chancelor Crump, 24, of Garland was held Wednesday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Wednesday.

Crump was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.

Robert Leroy Green Jr., 55, of Longview was held Wednesday on $13,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Green was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.

Andrew Scott Lewellen, 26, of Longview was held Wednesday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation, interfering with an emergency call request for assistance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewellen was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Whaley and South Green streets.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.