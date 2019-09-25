Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dominque Celeste Atkins, 25, of Longview was held Wednesday on $1,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Atkins was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the North jail.
Colton Chancelor Crump, 24, of Garland was held Wednesday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Crump was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.
Robert Leroy Green Jr., 55, of Longview was held Wednesday on $13,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Green was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Andrew Scott Lewellen, 26, of Longview was held Wednesday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation, interfering with an emergency call request for assistance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewellen was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Whaley and South Green streets.