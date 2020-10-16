UPDATE: Power has been restored.
PREVIOUS: Early voting is not available this morning at Broughton Recreation Center and two Longview ISD schools are without power after a car crash on the city’s south side.
Longview police at 5:52 a.m. reported there was a wreck on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of Foster and that the road was closed to traffic. Police advised motorists to seek alternate routes on Birdsong or Gray streets to drop off students.
At 8:20 a.m., Longview ISD sent a note to parents of Foster Middle School students about a power outage at the school related to the crash.
“Local utility companies and law enforcement agencies are currently working to remedy the situation in a timely manner,” the note read. Campus and district officials will contact you with information about this incident as it comes available, and what impact this outage might have on today's activities.”
Shortly after the note was sent, an all-call to parents at Hudson PEP Elementary School said the campus was also without power.
The city of Longview at 8:48 a.m. reported on Twitter that the power was out at early polling location Broughton Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and advised would-be voters to visit other early voting locations.
The Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., and Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin Street, are also early voting locations. A full list is available at greggcountyvotes.com .
At 9:13 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 98 customer outages in an area along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The website reported the outage started at 4:31 a.m. and a previous estimated restoration time of 9 a.m. had been changed to read "assessing condition."