Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Christopher Obrien Blaylock, 22, of Henderson was held Thursday on $160,000 in bonds on warrants from Smith County for burglary of habitation and resisting arrest, search or transport; and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Blaylock was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 271 at milepost 302.
■ Jeremy Roy Gallant, 41, of Longview was held Thursday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and a warrant for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Gallant was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of East Williams Road.
■ Joel Lee Gonzalez, 33, of Longview was held Thursday on $1.11 million in bonds on a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault causes bodily injury family violence, warrants from Smith County for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He awaited bond Thursday on a warrant from Upshur County for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Gonzalez was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at East College and Cotton streets.
■ Michael McMillan, 29, of Hallsville was held Thursday on a warrant from Bowie County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for forgery of a financial instrument. Bond had not been set Thursday.
McMillan was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Moises Penaloza, 33, of Longview was held Thursday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Penaloza was arrested by Longview police at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Heather Ranee Roark, 21, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Roark was arrested by Longview police at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday at Hubbard Drive west of Loop 281.
■ Terrick Tyrel Roberts, 18, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Roberts was arrested by Longview police at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Whaley Street.
■ Gaylon Demond Sanders, 41, of Longview was released Wednesday on $30,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Sanders was arrested by Longview police at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Bill Owens Parkway.
■ Melanie Ann Seeley-Siggers, 46, of Carrollton was released Thursday on $13,500 in bonds on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Seeley-Siggers was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 587.
■ Rodger Lynn Sprayberry, 36, of Henderson was held Thursday on $21,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence, two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and one count of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Sprayberry was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 259 Business.
■ Lance Emmett Watson, 59, of Tyler was held Thursday on a warrant from Smith County for engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Watson was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in Smith County.
■ Aldric Duran Wright, 36, of Tyler was held Thursday on $5,750 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wright was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at noon Tuesday in Smith County
Longview fire report
From May 17 to 23:
■ Structure fires: 2
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 246
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 10
■ False alarms/calls: 16
■ Other: 99
■ Total incidents count: 377