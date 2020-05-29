Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Christopher Obrien Blaylock, 22, of Henderson was held Thursday on $160,000 in bonds on warrants from Smith County for burglary of habitation and resisting arrest, search or transport; and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Blaylock was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 271 at milepost 302.

■ Jeremy Roy Gallant, 41, of Longview was held Thursday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and a warrant for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Gallant was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of East Williams Road.

■ Joel Lee Gonzalez, 33, of Longview was held Thursday on $1.11 million in bonds on a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault causes bodily injury family violence, warrants from Smith County for aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He awaited bond Thursday on a warrant from Upshur County for assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Gonzalez was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at East College and Cotton streets.

■ Michael McMillan, 29, of Hallsville was held Thursday on a warrant from Bowie County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for forgery of a financial instrument. Bond had not been set Thursday.

McMillan was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.

■ Moises Penaloza, 33, of Longview was held Thursday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Penaloza was arrested by Longview police at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Marshall Avenue.

■ Heather Ranee Roark, 21, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Roark was arrested by Longview police at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday at Hubbard Drive west of Loop 281.

■ Terrick Tyrel Roberts, 18, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.

Roberts was arrested by Longview police at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Whaley Street.

■ Gaylon Demond Sanders, 41, of Longview was released Wednesday on $30,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Sanders was arrested by Longview police at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Bill Owens Parkway.

■ Melanie Ann Seeley-Siggers, 46, of Carrollton was released Thursday on $13,500 in bonds on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Seeley-Siggers was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 587.

■ Rodger Lynn Sprayberry, 36, of Henderson was held Thursday on $21,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence, two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and one count of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Sprayberry was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 259 Business.

■ Lance Emmett Watson, 59, of Tyler was held Thursday on a warrant from Smith County for engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond had not been set Thursday.

Watson was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday in Smith County.

■ Aldric Duran Wright, 36, of Tyler was held Thursday on $5,750 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Wright was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at noon Tuesday in Smith County

Longview fire report

From May 17 to 23:

■ Structure fires: 2

■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 0

■ Passenger vehicle fire: 1

■ Special outside fires, other: 3

■ Rescues and EMS: 246

■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 10

■ False alarms/calls: 16

■ Other: 99

■ Total incidents count: 377

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.