Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Justin Alex, 31, of Longview was held Tuesday on $31,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Alex was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Monday at the Montgomery County Mental Health Treatment Facility.
■ Billy Devoe Gray, 28, of Longview was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Gray was arrested by Longview police at 10:25 a.m. Monday at Bodie and Seventh streets.
■ Jason Scott Jamieson, 43, of Liberty City was held Tuesday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jamieson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 12:54 p.m. Monday at his home.
■ Lanier Wendell Mays, 38, of Longview was released Sunday on $9,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Mays was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:59 a.m. Sunday.
■ Melinda Kay Nugent, 41, of Gladewater was held Tuesday on $11,500 in bonds on charges of prohibited substance in correctional facility and driving while intoxicated.
Nugent was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:26 a.m. Sunday.
■ Blake Alexander Salazar, 17, of Gilmer was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of firearm.
Salazar was arrested by Gladewater police at 3 p.m. Monday at the police station.
Fire report
March 22 to 28:
Structure fires: 120 Ave. D, 703 Sabine St. and 450 S. Fredonia St.
Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
Passenger vehicle fire: 1
Special outside fire, other: 1
Rescue and EMS: 254
Hazardous condition (no fire): 7
False alarm/call: 10
Other: 72
Total incident count: 349