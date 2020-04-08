Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Pricilla Faye Ahrenhoersterbauemer, 28, of Longview was held Tuesday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. Bond had not been.
Ahrenhoersterbauemer was arrested by Longview police at 11:40 p.m. Monday at her home in the 600 block of East Level Street.
Marque Coby, 51, of Gladewater was held without bond Tuesday on warrants for violations of probation for previous convictions for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Coby was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:38 a.m. Sunday at Thompson Street and U.S. 259 Business.
Zackary Zane Hooper, 22, of Longview was released Monday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Hooper was arrested by Longview police at 6:22 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sabine Street.
Isaiah Malik Howard, 22, of Longview was held Tuesday on $25,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Howard was arrested by Longview police at 6 p.m. Monday at Fourth and Russell streets.
Isaac Parker, 23, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from law enforcement for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit serious bodily injury.
Parker was arrested by Longview police at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Green Street.
Whitney Danielle Pepper, 24, of Henderson was held Tuesday on $15,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for grand jury indictment for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Pepper was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday on North River Road.
Kaitlyn Faith Remmers, 24, of Longview was held Tuesday on $23,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, a traffic ticket and violating a promise to appear.
Remmers was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Green Street.
Longview fire report
From March 22 to April 4:
Structure fires: 0
Cooking fire, confined to container: 3
Passenger vehicle fire: 0
Special outside fire, other: 2
Rescue and EMS: 204
Hazardous conditions (no fire): 3
False alarm/call: 15
Other: 79
Total incident count: 306