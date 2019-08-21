Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Billie Wayne Jackson, 72, of Tatum was being held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 5:55 p.m. Monday in Longview Regional Medical Center.
■ Eden Simoane Jones, 25, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $15,750 in bonds on a warrant from Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation on a previous conviction of theft of property between $750 and $2,500 in value and on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jones also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Jones was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Richards Street.
■ Noah Chance Lee, 17, of Gladewater was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for burglary of habitation.
Lee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Landon Shane Lord, 26, of Homer, Louisiana, was being held Tuesday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Lord was arrested by Gladewater police at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Tyler Street.
■ Joshua Glenn Martin, 38, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Martin was arrested by White Oak police at 7:37 p.m. Monday on West U.S. 80 and Shell Street.
■ James Anderson Young, 57, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Young was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:42 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of North Texas 42 and booked into jail Monday.
Fire report
From Aug. 11 to Aug. 17
■ No structure fires
■ Cooking fire, confined to container: 1
■ Passenger vehicle fire: 0
■ Special outside fires, other: 3
■ Rescues and EMS: 244
■ Hazardous conditions (no fire): 7
■ False alarms/calls: 10
■ Others: 77
■ Total incidents count: 342