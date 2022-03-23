Storms overnight Monday produced three tornadoes in East Texas that injured eight people, according to a report by the National Weather Service.
Two of the tornadoes caused by the storms that destroyed homes and tossed around campers at an RV park near Lake O’ the Pines were had winds of 130 mph or more and were given the strong EF-2 rating, the report shows.
The first tornado began at 10:20 p.m. 5 miles northwest of Union Grove in Upshur County and had a width of 700 feet. The National Weather Service is still working to determine how far the tornado, with peak winds of 135 mph, traveled, but it was a distance of at least 20 miles.
A crew will continue surveying damage from the tornado today in Marion and Cass counties.
The NWS crew determined two people were injured by the tornado, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management reported an additional five people injured in Marion County.
The tornado was given a preliminary ranking of EF-2.
“The EF-scale rating is preliminary and further aerial review of damage to structures in Upshur County along with additional surveyed damage northeast of this track may necessitate an upgrade to EF-3 intensity,” the report said.
On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, tornado intensity increases from EF-0 to EF-5. EF-2 is considered a strong tornado with winds of between 113 and 157 mph. EF-3 is considered a “severe” tornado with winds of 136 to 165 mph.
A tornado in Panola County started at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday southwest of Beckville that injured one person.
The EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 130 mph initially touched down along FM 348 and traveled nearly 9 miles north-northeast through mostly rural parts of Panola County, the report shows.
“The tornado primarily did tree damage, although it did also damage quite a few structures, especially where it crossed US 79. In this spot the tornado significantly damaged several homes and one well-built residence lost most of its roof with several walls collapsed,” the report said. “In this structure there was at least one injury, although the survey team received information that the injury was not critical.”
The area of the injury is where the tornado reached its maximum width of about 500 yards.
“Near this location the high level of tree damage and damage to at least one other structure also warranted a rating of EF-2,” the report said. “For most of the rest of the tornado track the strength was judged EF-1 with an estimation of at least 1000 trees snapped in total.”
The crew will be completing the damage survey today.
An EF-1 tornado started at about 12:49 a.m. Tuesday south of Scottsville in Harrison County.
The tornado reached a width of about 200 yards and had a path more than 6 miles long.
The twister initially touched down on Block Road and snapped and uprooted softwood trees, according to the report. It continued on to cross CR 1320, CR 1312, FM 31 and CR 1202 before it lifted.
It uprooted about 20 trees along its path.