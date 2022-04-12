An Upshur County Jail inmate who died this past week had complained of chest pains hours before he was found unresponsive, according to a report filed with the state.
Mark Wayne Stovall, 54, of Winnsboro was pronounced dead April 5 after jail staff found him unresponsive in his cell, according to information released the same day by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
A mandatory custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office lists the manner of death as natural and cause of death as pulmonary artery aneurysm, although the report includes little other information beyond what the sheriff’s office released this past week.
According to the report, Stovall was placed on medical watch at about 2 a.m. April 5 “for the complaint of chest pains.”
Emergency medical crews were called to the jail to examine Stovall. According to the document, medical personnel determined Stovall was having an anxiety attack and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
At about 7:30 a.m., jail staff found Stovall unresponsive “and immediately entered the cell and began to perform CPR,” the report submitted by the sheriff’s office to the state says. Emergency medical staff was again called to the jail but were unable to revive Stovall. Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton pronounced him dead and ordered his bond sent for an autopsy.
The Texas Rangers are investigating as is protocol for an in-custody death.
Stovall had been booked into the jail March 31 on a bond forfeiture warrant for possession of a controlled substance.