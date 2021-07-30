The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 42-year-old Henderson woman who was found dead Tuesday evening in an apparent homicide.
Kristi Wilson Collier was identified by Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez in a post to the department’s facebook page Friday morning.
“We have not received any autopsy results as of the time of this post,” Valdez said. “Please be patient as this is a priority case and we don't want to jeopardize the case. When we are able to shed more light on this case, we will do so.”
Valdez said the sheriff's office conducted a welfare check around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a house on CR 232, where deputies found a dead woman.
Law enforcement officials on Wednesday arrested Coy Jake Jones Sr., 39, at a cemetery following a search involving staff and a drone.
He remained Friday in the Rusk County Jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $1 million.