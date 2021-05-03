A man who fired several gunshots at a Saturday night event near Overton hit a victim in the hand and was then beaten up by observers, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said Monday afternoon.
Valdez said around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, two investigators were working the event at the Amaros Training Facility on FM 918 outside of Overton. After the event, one investigator saw a man fire several rounds from a handgun, hitting at least one person in the hand.
Investigators found the shooting suspect, who Valdez said would be identified after his arraignment, was being held down and beaten by people who saw the shooting.
Valdez said the suspected shooting had "several substantial injuries."
Two men — David Gonzalez and Juan Martinez-Cerda — also were arrested at the scene, according to Valdez. Gonzalez was charged with assault on a peace officer. Martinez-Cerda was charged with evading arrest.