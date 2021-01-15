A Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with assault and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said Friday afternoon that deputy Charles Elmore, 38, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and placed on administrative leave. Online records listed his bond as $1,000.
Valdez said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that on Wednesday, his office received an assault complaint against Elmore. The Texas Rangers are investigating, and an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office has been started, according to Valdez.
The sheriff said his office is cooperating with the Texas Rangers.