A Shreveport man was killed and another injured in a wreck Sunday night on Interstate 20 in Harrison County.
Douglas Whitson, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the crash on westbound I-20 west of the FM 450 exit in Hallsville, Dark said. A preliminary report shows the driver, identified as Whitson, of a car was headed west on the interstate when the vehicle went off the road into the center median and struck several trees.
A passenger, 68-year-old Danny Macon of Shreveport, was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in serious condition.