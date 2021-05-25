Six people were in the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday after a multiagency operation targeting organized crime in the Liberty City area.
Early Monday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the operation during which “several teams converged on multiple locations in the south Gregg County area in and around Liberty City,” according to a statement from office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb.
During the operation, arrested were:
- Robbie Chandler, 23, of Kilgore, on a grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond was set at $75,000.
- Tracy Chawayipira, 39, of Gladewater, on a grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond was set at $75,000.
- Cody Cooley, 27, of Gladewater, on a grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity and a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Total bonds were set at $105,000.
- Ryan Cooley, 28, of Gladewater, on a grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity and charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bonds on the charges totaled $178,500.
- David Warner, 22, of Henderson, on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on grand jury indictments out of Rusk County on charges of burglary of a habitation, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Total bond was $54,500.
James Harrington, 57, of Longview was already in Gregg County Jail on other charges, according to Tubb. Harrington had a new grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity. His other charges were a grand jury indictment of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a blue warrant. There is no bond on the blue warrant. Bonds on the other charges totaled $353,500
The Longview Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, County Organized Drug Enforcement (CODE) unit, SWAT, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were involved in the operation, according to Tubb.