Editor's note: The Longview News-Journal is taking a look back at news-journal.com's five most-read stories of the year. The third-most read story was this report from a double homicide in March.
Police have released the name of a man suspected of killing two people Wednesday in Longview along with identity of the victims.
A capital murder warrant has been issued for Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview, according to police. Anyone with information about Sobey should call police at 911 or 903-237-1170 and should not approach him.
Sobey is a suspect in the deaths of two men found Wednesday afternoon on Fisher Road in Longview with gunshot wounds. One of the men was dead at the scene, police said. The other was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police identified the victims as Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, both of Longview.
Online records show Sobey has been booked into Gregg County Jail a dozen times beginning in 2008 on charges ranging from forgery, escape from custody, evading arrest to burglary of a habitation. He was most recently released in January after a November arrest on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a drug warrant out of Grayson County. The unlawful possession of a firearm charge was dismissed.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said officers arrived at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the scene in the 1100 block of Fisher Road.
Police released a photo of a white pickup and a photo from surveillance in the area that showed a suspect that was later identified as Sobey.
On Thursday morning, police were working the scene of where the truck was found off Bacle Road north of Longview. The truck was recovered and removed from the scene.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan said Thursday morning that the victims’ bodies were sent to Tyler for autopsies.