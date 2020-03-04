A storm blew down trees in southern Rusk County on Wednesday morning and caused the temporary closure of U.S. 84 at County Road 3167, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said downed trees were reported in the communities of New Salem, Mount Enterprise and Reklaw.
"We probably started getting calls around 7:15 (a.m.)," Dooley said.
He said crews from Rusk County precinct barns and the Texas Department of Transportation cleared fallen trees from roads.