Police said Sunday a “subject” was taken into custody after a threat against White Oak Middle School.
White Oak police made the statement in a 9:15 p.m. post on the department’s Facebook page.
White Oak Middle School Principal Becky Balboa and the district’s Superintendent Brian Gray said in a statement that the district was aware of the threat that was made on social media and that White Oak police are investigating.
“They have made contact with the student who made the threat and he will not be on campus,” the statement posted at 8:55 p.m. on the middle school’s Facebook said.
“The safety of our students and staff is our upmost priority,” Gray and Balboa said. “WOPD will be visible as school continues as usual.”