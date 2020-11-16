The suspect in a shooting at a Gilmer convenience store was later injured in gunfire with law enforcement, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. The office released the following statement shortly after noon:
From the Upshur County Sheriff's Office
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms a shooting incident involving gunfire between a suspect and Law Enforcement in Upshur County.
At approximately 1:40 am Law Enforcement personnel from Gilmer P.D. and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded to the CEFCO store at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 271 and State Hwy 300 in Gilmer, Texas.
There, Officers learned that a subject had fired multiple rounds inside and outside of the store, with several rounds being shot in the direction of people. No one was reported injured at the location but there was property damage. The reason for the suspect’s behavior at that location is being investigated.
Officers located the suspect vehicle traveling south on HWY 300 towards Longview and a car chase with law enforcement began. The chase extended into southern Upshur County and northern Gregg County. The suspect shot at officers during the chase.
The suspect alluded capture at that point, but soon after, while checking a possible address for the suspect car on Snyder Road in southern Upshur County, an Upshur County Deputy took gunfire to his vehicle from the area of this residence.
Law Enforcement from several agencies responded to assist including Longview Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gilmer Police Department, as well as Ore City Police Department.
Law Enforcement was coordinating further strategy to capture the suspect when, at approximately 5 am, the suspect drove up to Law Enforcement Officers that were staged nearby. The suspect began shooting at Law Enforcement personnel. Officers and Deputies returned fire.
In that engagement, an Upshur County Patrol Deputy was struck by gunfire. He was treated and released from a Longview Medical Center. The suspect was shot and was transported to a Longview Medical Center where he remains at the time of this press release.
This investigation is not complete so specific charges have not yet been fully determined. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the incident.
Sheriff Larry Webb thanks all the agencies and Law Enforcement personnel that assisted in this case.
***
PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement are on the scene after an official says an incident early Monday led to gunfire between a suspect and officers on Snider Road in Upshur County.
Upshur County Chief Deputy David Hazel said the suspect was taken to a hospital after the incident in the Glenwood community, but he did not know the extent of the suspect’s injuries. He also said a deputy was taken to a hospital and then released.
A Gregg County Sheriff's Office SUV has blocked one end of Green Hills Road near Snider Road, and an Upshur County Sheriff's vehicle is at the other end. Yellow evidence markers are on the ground near Snider Road.
Tony and Diane Martin said they live at North Fuller Road and Walnut Road. She said the couple heard a police chase at about 2 a.m. Martin said police vehicles in the chase had their lights and sirens on, and it woke up the couple.
“There was probably anywhere between nine and 11 police cars, including a SWAT van, in high pursuit. I mean they were going down Walnut Street really, really fast.”
Matthew Ward was in the area overnight. He said at about 2 or 3 a.m., he was getting ready for bed and before heading off to sleep, he heard gunshots.
Hearing gunshots is not too abnormal for the area, he said, but these seemed more rapid than normal.
Then, we heard it again, maybe four or five more rounds," he said. "This time it was a lot louder like they could have been either in our yard or close to our yard, and that made me nervous."
He said they called the police and were told someone was on the loose in the area. Ward said police told them to lock the doors and turn the lights out.
"And I said, 'Hell, no,'" he said, "Because I was afraid they were going to stumble through the woods see that little cabin and say, 'This is a nice place for us to camp out.'"
He said he, a woman and his dog turned out the lights, grabbed a shotgun and headed toward the car. They had been driving around since then.
This is a developing story and will be updated.